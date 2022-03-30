Islamabad: Facing imminent ouster amid the no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed to possess a 'threat letter' from 'foreign elements' against his government. The letter was brandished by Imran Khan during the 'power show' rally organized by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), News International reported.

A senior official from the Pakistani government, however, said that the letter was nothing but a mere diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan. The official, requesting anonymity, said that the telegram was received in Islamabad on March 7, a day before the opposition requestioned the National Assembly for a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the report said. It is suggested that the letter contains a message from high-ranking US officials regarding the conduct of Khan's government towards the United States. "I assume it is a diplomatic cable from Ambassador Khan, based on his interaction with some US authorities," a diplomatic source told The News International.

The letter apparently contains direct quotes of US officials recorded by Ambassador Khan. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Both opposition and security officials have cast doubts about whether the contents of the letter are grounded in facts. And if so, why such a letter is not presented before the high-powered National Security Committee of the cabinet, the report said.

Earlier today, Imran Khan announced that he would show the letter he was brandishing to senior journalists and the government's allies later today. He made the revelation while addressing a ceremony for the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad, The Dawn reported. Separately, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the prime minister would also address the nation later today. Imran Khan is in a precarious position, with the no-confidence motion against him tabled in the parliament and the voting on the motion expected on April 3.

The ruling PTI got another major shock when one of its key allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has quit the ruling coalition and joined ranks with the Opposition. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation is precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q, and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly. In addition, more than 40 of the ruling PTI's legislators disappeared on the day of the session of the National Assembly on no-confidence on March 25.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan on the other hand hold the support of 162 members of the house and are expected to be joined by the three ruling coalition parties during the vote, helping them cross the majority mark, with 179 members supporting the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was tabled in the house on March 28 with the support of 161 members of the house.

ANI