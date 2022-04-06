Colombo (Sri Lanka): Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga while talking to the media on Wednesday criticized the current situation in Sri Lanka. Ranatunga said that "unfortunately, the government failed in handling the COVID situation properly, they were cocky & overconfident. If President thinks he can't handle it, he can step down. We're begging for money around the world. Luckily countries are helping us out, mainly India."

He further thanked PM Modi and said "PM Modi was very generous to give the grant to start Jaffna International Airport. India has been an elder brother to us... They're looking at our needs like petrol & medicines... India has been helping us in a big way." He explained that the general public is asking for basic things in protests like milk powder, gas, rice, and petrol. He said that he doesn't agree with the violence happening. The country has gone into a major crisis in the last 2 years, the government can give excuses for COVID but the world went through it."