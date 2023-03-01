Hyderabad: World Civil Defence Day, observed annually on March 1st, was established in 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) to recognise the efforts of civil defence organizations worldwide. The day aims to increase public awareness about civil defence and promote the need for preparedness in the face of natural disasters, technological emergencies, and other unexpected events.

In India, Civil Defence Day is observed on Dec. 6 every year to create awareness about civil defence and its importance among the citizens. In honour of World Civil Defence Day 2023, nations around the globe are celebrating the dedication and hard work of civil defence personnel who serve their communities and nations during times of crisis.

Theme- This year, the theme of the World Civil Defence Day is "Uniting the world’s leading specialists for the safety and security of future generations". The theme is designed to emphasise the importance of having a strong civil defence system in place to protect citizens and communities.

Geneva Zones- The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for such systems and the vital role that civil defence plays in responding to crises. That's an interesting historical background about the Association of "Geneva Zones" and its evolution into the International Disaster and Conflict Organization (IDCO). The idea of creating safe zones for vulnerable populations during times of conflict or disaster is an important humanitarian principle that is still relevant today.

Safe zones- In fact, the concept of safe zones has been further developed and institutionalized by the United Nations, which has established guidelines for the protection of civilians in armed conflict. The UN defines safe zones as "areas where civilians can find refuge from the effects of armed conflict and violence, including displacement, by virtue of their being adequately demarcated, clearly identifiable, and treated as such by all parties to the conflict."

However, the establishment and maintenance of safe zones can be a complex and challenging task, requiring cooperation and coordination among multiple stakeholders including governments, military forces, humanitarian organizations, and local communities. It also involves addressing issues such as security, access to basic necessities, and protection from violence and exploitation.

Overall, the concept of safe zones remains an important tool for protecting civilians during times of conflict or disaster, and organizations like IDCO continue to play a crucial role in promoting disaster preparedness and self-protection. Governments and civil defence organizations around the world are marking the day with events, seminars, and training sessions aimed at building stronger and more resilient communities. These efforts include disaster simulations, emergency preparedness drills, and awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of civil defence.

Message-In his message for World Civil Defence Day, ICDO Secretary-General Vladimir Kuvshinov emphasised the need for coordinated global action to address emerging risks and challenges. "In today's interconnected world, we face new and complex risks that require a coordinated global response," he said. "We need to work together to build strong civil defence systems that can respond quickly and effectively to crises, and protect our citizens and communities."

As the world continues to face numerous challenges, including the ongoing pandemic, climate change, and cyber threats, the importance of civil defence has never been more apparent. On World Civil Defence Day 2023, we celebrate the dedication and bravery of civil defence personnel and renew our commitment to building stronger and more resilient communities.