New Delhi: As India continues with its relief and rescue efforts under 'Operation Dost' in quake-hit Turkey and Syria, a fresh consignment of relief material and equipment was sent to the two countries onboard an IAF C-17 aircraft on Saturday evening.

Officials said the flight is headed to the Syrian capital Damascus, and after offloading relief material there, it will fly on to Adana in Turkey. "The flight is carrying over 35 tonnes of relief material, of which over 23 tonnes is headed for relief efforts in Syria, and around 12 tonnes to Turkey," the officials said.

They added that the "assistance being sent for Syria comprises relief material such as sleeping mats, gensets, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables. The material headed for Turkey consists of team supplies for Army field hospital and NDRF, medical equipment such as ECG, patient monitor, anesthesia machine, syringe pumps, glucometer, etc., blankets and other relief material," they said.

Also read: Turkey quake: Family of five saved after 129 hours; Indian field hospital provides much-needed help

It is pertinent to mention that India has gone all out to help quake-hit nations under 'Operation Dost' dispatching nearly 1,000 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools and diagnostic kits. Reiterating how India stood firmly with the people of the quake-hit countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Indian rescue and aide teams were working "day and night" as part of 'Operation Dost'.

"Our teams are working day and night as a part of 'Operation Dost.' They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkey," he tweeted, while resharing visuals of Indian army teams of medical specialists providing relief to those injured.