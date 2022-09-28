Los Angeles: "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday announced Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine in the third film in the franchise. In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Reynolds revealed that "Deadpool 3" will hit the theatres in 2024. Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool' film for a good long while now, Reynolds says in the video referring to the Disney D23 Expo that happened earlier this month.

I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart," he adds. Reynolds says they "did have one idea" to make the film different from the previous two parts as he asks Jackman, who is walking in the background, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time? Yeah, sure, Ryan, Jackman replies. The video ends with Deadpool logo getting sliced up by Wolverine's claws.

Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie Logan, directed by James Mangold. Wolverine dies at the end of the film. Later in the day, Reynolds shared another video clip with Jackman clarifying that the third part of "Deadpool" will be set before the events of "Logan", which was set in the year 2029.

"'Logan' takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in 'Logan'. Not touching that," Reynolds said in the 'explainer video'. The biggest question that the duo left unanswered was how "Deadpool 3" fits into the grand scheme of things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to entertainment website Collider, the first two "Deadpool" films (released in 2016 and 2018) were developed while Fox was still an independent company, and the mutants of the X-Men world were not part of the MCU.

"Deadpool 3" will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project'. This film marks the anti-hero's entry in MCU as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which completed in 2019. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first Deadpool films, have also penned the third installment. (PTI)