New Delhi/London: Indian High Commission in London has condemned the violence in Leicester, said a statement from the diplomatic mission, on Monday. The diplomatic mission's statement sought protection to the affected people besides condemning vandalization of Hindu religious symbols.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalization of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the mission's statement read.

Leicester Police in a statement said they are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester. "This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated," the statement said.

In a separate statement issued on Sunday, Leicester Police said a policing operation to deter further disorder continued in East Leicester. "Dispersal and stop and search powers were used to restore calm. Fifteen people were arrested during this evening’s operation. They all remain in police custody," it said. As many as 17 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.