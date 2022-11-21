Mexico City: Gunmen opened fire on a police station in the north-central state of Guanajuato Sunday, and several people were killed when police returned fire. Police in the city of Celaya said that several attackers had been killed, but did not give an exact number. The attack occurred in a town on the outskirts of the city.

Celaya police chief Jess Rivera said three police officers had been wounded, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Guanajuato has the highest number of homicides of any of Mexico's 32 states. The state has been the scene of a years-long turf battle between the Jalisco cartel, and local gangs supported by its arch-rival, the Sinaloa cartel. (AP)

