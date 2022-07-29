New Delhi: A video of a gorilla showing off her baby to visitors in a zoo in Canada has gone viral on social media. The video was recorded at the Calgary zoo in Canada. It was shared on social media by a media company and has received a huge number of views.

The video shows the female gorilla kissing and caressing the baby and hugging the infant cutely. The visitors were pleasantly surprised by the female gorilla's gesture. "A proud mama shows off her baby at the Calgary zoo", the video caption reads.

A section of internet users found this video very cute. One wrote in the comment section "just like humans". While some opposed the idea of keeping the animals in the cage. "Wish they were free" one user commented". "They don't belong there", another added.

The adorable video is going viral on social media.