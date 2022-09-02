Tokyo: Lord Ganesha is known as 'Kangitan' in Japan, which is related to Japanese Buddhism. Kangiten is worshiped in many forms, but the two-bodied form is the most popular. The description of Ganapati with four arms is also found in Japan. The sculptures of deities that look like Lord Ganesha in temples in Japan point to a time when Buddhism and Hinduism were intertwined.

There is a very popular Buddhist temple in Asakusa, Tokyo, which was built in the 7th century. Matsuchiyama Shoden also known as Honryin Temple is situated on top of a hill. According to the Tourist Information Board, this temple of the Tendai sect of Buddhism was probably established in 601 AD. According to other records, it was probably established in 595 AD. It is older than the main Senso-ji temple at Asakusa, which was probably established in AD 645. Matsuchiyama Shoden is a temple dedicated to Kangiten.

The Japanese deity Kangiten has inherited many names and characteristics from the Hindu god Ganesha. He is known as Binayak similar to Vinayaka. The Japanese names for the god Ganabachi and Ganwa are very similar to Ganesha. Like Ganesha, Binayak is also the remover of obstacles, and when prayed to, he is believed to bestow good fortune, prosperity, success and good health to all.

In Japan, Binayak is called the destroyer of evil, the ray of morality. Another nickname for Ganesha is said to be 'Sho-ten' or 'Aryadeva', the harbinger of good fortune. Early Buddhism was deeply associated with Hinduism. Interestingly, the Japanese avatar of Lord Ganesha does not like modak. His favorite offering is radish! The temple of Matsuchiyama is decorated with Japanese radish all around.