Hyderabad: A woman went to town to expose his 'cheat' partner so much so that she booked a full-page advertisement in an Australian paper. A clipping of the unusual advert has gone viral on social media. “Dear Steve, I hope you are happy with her. Now, the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny,” the advertisement read.

The advertisement appeared in the weekly newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. The publication came up with an explanation after it was flooded with questions about the advertisement. “We have been inundated with dozens of messages this morning about the Advert on Page 4 of Mackay Life - As there's too many to reply to; we would like to address it here,” the publication wrote.

Clarifying the queries, the newspaper said they do not know about the person, Steve, mentioned in the advertisement. “But apparently he's been very very bad,” it added. The publication also made it clear that they would not be revealing any details about Jenny. Interestingly, the newspaper added that they have “not charged the credit card in question.”

The picture was shared thousands of times and even more, social media users commented and reacted to it. "I’m a Jenny and my Steve cheated on me… so I’m loving this!! Wish I did it!" read one of the comments.