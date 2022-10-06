Stockholm: The 2022 Nobel prize in Literature was Thursday awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. Ernaux, 82, was cited for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory, the Nobel committee said.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced the winner Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden. A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

Also read: Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldel, K Barry Sharpless jointly awarded 2022 Nobel prize in Chemistry for click chemistry

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated. The prize for chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three scientists who developed ways of connecting molecules that can be used to design more targeted drugs.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.