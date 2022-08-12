Bangkok : Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled from Sri Lanka after protest, has arrived in Bangkok after his visa ran out following a month-long stint in Singapore. The Singapore government had extended his visa till August 11. Rajapaksa had arrived in Singapore on July 14 on a private visit from the Maldives after he fled his country to escape a popular uprising against his government's economic mismanagement. He first fled to the Maldives on July 13 and from there he proceeded to Singapore the next day.

The ex-president was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at Changi Airport on a Saudia flight from the Maldives on July 14. He initially stayed at a hotel in the city centre, but is believed to have moved to a private residence, according to the report. He has not been seen in public in Singapore. Sri Lanka's Parliament on Wednesday elected Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, as the successor to Rajapaksa, who resigned after reaching Singapore. It was the first time in 44 years that Sri Lanka's Parliament directly elected a president. (AFP)