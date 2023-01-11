New Delhi: In an unprecedented disruption, over two thousand flights across the United States were affected by a "technical glitch" with a computer system on Wednesday. Media reports from the US said that all flights across the country have been grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's computer system.

US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, US civil aviation regulator's website showed. More than 2,500 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of Wednesday at 8 am ET (6:30 pm IST), according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Those numbers are likely to grow.

The FAA said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). “We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

In another update, the FAA said it was still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. "The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the agency tweeted.

In its latest tweet, the FAA said it was making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. "We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET," the Agency said.

In an earlier tweet, the FAA said it was some functions were "beginning to come back online but National Airspace System operations remain limited".

White House says no evidence of cyberattack

The White House, according to the news agency AP, has said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption. President Joe Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes," Biden said. "I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don’t know what the cause of it is.”

Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation. While the FAA has not enforced a grounding of aircraft due to the outage, most airlines have chosen to ground their own plane due to the system's failure.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment. The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, netizens in the US reacted to the development with many calling it a "cyberattack" by either Russia or China. "Most likely cybered attacked by China," commented one Twitter user. Several others blamed the "obsolete" systems. "Staggering that they do not have layers of redundancy and built in resilience for this. A non-emergency, nationwide ground stop is ridiculous and shameful," wrote another user.

Yet another Twitter user reacted with: "The FAA and Airlines must change their operating systems. The outdated tech does not work with the new culture of flying."