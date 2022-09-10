Kathmandu: At least five people were killed and seven others went missing in incidents of landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in the Darchula district of far-western Nepal, police said on Saturday. Due to incessant rains since Friday night, two people were killed in floods in Mahakali and Lasku Rivers and three others were buried in landslides, police said. Six people have sustained injuries while seven others are missing.

A joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Army has been mobilised to carry out the search for the missing people. (PTI)