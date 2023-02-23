New Delhi: Ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto condemned Russian aggression and stressed that Russia has to stop its aggression and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ambassador Astuto said, "On Friday, we will mark an unfortunate anniversary. It's been one year since the unprovoked and unjustified aggression from Russia against a peaceful neighbour. It is a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law by the very member of the UN security council so its of particular concern".

"And on top of it, Russia's invasion is a direct violation of the Budapest memorandum signed in 1994 and ever since we have seen an escalation of violation, incredible devastation and loss of lives and property, I am afraid there is mounting evidence of war crimes and Bucha unfortunately now is known for that. Bucha is not only the case but there is evidence of war crimes in other territories occupied by Russia and later liberated by Ukraine", he added.

"What European Union together with its partners and NATO and allies have been trying to do is to support Ukraine economically and politically and also through the supplies of weapons. It is the first time in the history of the European Union that we use the EU budget to supply weapons. It is an extraordinary measure that has been dictated by the extraordinary nature of the aggression. In parallel, we have been trying to politically isolate the Russian leadership".

On the question of Russian President Putin suspending his country's participation in the NEW START Nuclear pact with the US, Ambassador Astuto said Putin's statement is nothing new as we have seen more propaganda, hostility, and aggression from Russia. It is a 'pattern' and that's the reason why there is so little trust left in President Putin as the interlocutor for a peace process.

Also read: "Adani group has potential": Israel's ambassador to India backs Adani takeover of Haifa port

Speaking about the situation on the ground, the Ambassador said that unfortunately aggression and fighting continue in the East now causing horrific losses, and it is more deplorable. All these basically could end on the spot if the Russian leadership decided to stop the aggression and withdraw and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbour, he said.

"It is further evidence of the unity of the US, Europe, NATO, and its allies vis-a-vis the Russian aggression. We stand with Ukraine and we will continue to stand. Ukraine has the right to defend itself against illegal unprovoked aggression. We should support Ukraine with all means available. I suspect that the Russian leadership hopes that there would be a fragmented reaction from Europe and its allies but that's not the case. We are all in this together and we shall continue to support", he indicated when asked about US President Biden's visit to Ukraine.

When asked if there is regular contact with the Indian side when it comes to resolving the conflict, the EU Ambassador to India noted that India is a friend and a partner, adding talks and conversations are continuing and he has great appreciation for PM Modi's statement-"This is not a time of war".

" We have seen India has been contributing to the arrangement which is in place to export grain through the black sea. Therefore, there are various instances where India has shown intention to positively contribute to a possible cessation of hostility," added Ambassador Astuto.

On being asked about India continuing to buy Russian oil ever since the conflict, he said, "We understand and respect the position of India on the conflict. We also understand the constraint India is addressing and we appreciate India's stand as PM Modi has been saying there should be an end to the conflict as soon as possible.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will mark its anniversary Friday, February 24. Last year, the world witnessed the greatest ever unprovoked war by Russia in Ukraine which led to a global economic crisis, deaths, and loss of innocent lives. According to a UN estimate, the war has left at least 7,199 civilians dead and thousands injured. More than 13 million people were made refugees abroad or displaced inside Ukraine.