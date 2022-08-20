Helsinki: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she had undergone a drugs test, amid mounting criticism after a video emerged of her dancing and celebrating at a party. "Never in my life have I taken drugs," Marin told journalists here on Friday. "I really wish people would not claim these things without evidence." The result of the drugs test is expected in about a week, reports dpa news agency.

On Thursday, a video emerged that showed Marin, 36, dancing with some celebrity friends at a private residence before visiting two bars. Some Finnish journalists claim to have heard comments about drugs in the video. After the video was leaked, Marin said that she had drunk alcohol but was not aware of any drugs being taken. She emphasized her right to spend her free time in the same way others her age do.

"I want to show that it's ordinary people with ordinary lives who do jobs like this," she said. "I didn't take drugs or consume anything except alcohol. I danced, sang and partied, completely legal things." The images have divided the nation, unleashing a debate about Marin's appearances in public. She was back from her holidays at the time the video was made, according to a report by the STT news agency.

"This means that there was no substitute to take over her duties," the report said. Marin has not yet stated exactly when the party took place. One of the world's youngest leaders, Marin makes no secret of partying, and has often been photographed at music festivals. Last week, she was dubbed the "coolest prime minister in the world" by German news outlet Bild.

In 2021, Marin had apologised for going clubbing after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 case. In 2019, aged 34, Marin became the world's youngest Prime Minister after she was chosen by her party to succeed former leader Antti Rinne.