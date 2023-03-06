Douglasville (United States of America) : A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party on Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 pm on Saturday. He has called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting started and who is responsible.

"We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on social media Sunday morning.

Wilson declined to provide the names of the two who died, but he said they were under 18 years old. Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometres) west of Atlanta, Georgia's capital city.

