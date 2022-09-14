Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month, the Foreign Ministry here said on Wednesday. The two leaders "will meet over dinner in New York as both are set to take part in the upcoming UNGA, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

He said that outgoing Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami conveyed Jaishankar's invitation at a farewell call on Momen at the Foreign Ministry office on Tuesday and he accepted the invitation. Momen was supposed to accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her India visit but his scheduled tour was cancelled at the last moment while the officials concerned attributed it to "health issues" as he felt unwell.

The minister later went through cardiology check-up at a specialised state-run facility. Hasina arrived in New Delhi earlier this month on a four-day visit to expand the overall ties between the two countries. (PTI)