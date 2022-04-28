Kyiv: In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organizations reported. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest.

Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war. Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said the strikes set off a fire and knocked Russian television channels off the air. RIA Novosti said the broadcast later resumed. It said Russian channels began broadcasting from Kherson last week. Russia has been determined to strengthen its control over the city, but residents have continued to come out onto the streets to protest the occupation.

AP