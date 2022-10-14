Ex-Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is new UK Treasury chief, replaces sacked Kwasi Kwarteng
London: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as the new Treasury chief, replacing sacked Kwasi Kwarteng. Hunt is a government veteran who has served as former foreign secretary and health secretary and ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party in 2019.
Truss also replaced the second highest-ranking Treasury minister in a bid to restore order after weeks of turmoil over the government's economic plans. (AP)
