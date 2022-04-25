EU chief, Jaishankar discuss India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict
New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday and discussed ways to take the India-EU partnership forward and exchanged views on the impact of the Ukraine conflict.
"Pleased to call on President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Discussed taking forward the India-EU partnership. Also exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.
Pleased to call on President of @EU_Commission @vonderleyen.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2022
Discussed taking forward the #IndiaEU partnership. Also exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict. pic.twitter.com/tjN9CMnB5K
EU chief met Jaishankar shortly after she visited Rajghat today to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi. "Remembering the Mahatma's universal message of truth and non-violence. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid respects to Bapu at Rajghat today morning," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.
European Commission President, who is on a two-day visit, is also slated to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Action-packed Day 2 of @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen in India. On the agenda today: Visit to Rajghat, Bilateral Meeting with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, President @rashtrapatibhvn and @DrSJaishankar. Inaugurate Raisina2022," EU mission in India tweeted.
The fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of her conversations in Delhi. EU-India's broad economic agenda, with a focus on the free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement will also be on the agenda. The Russia-Ukraine conflict will also feature in discussions
