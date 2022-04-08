Islamabad: "I respect judiciary, but Supreme Court should have looked at threat letter before issuing its verdict," Imran Khan said in his address to nation on Friday. He repeated his allegation that US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan adding that no power can dictate terms to a sovereign nation. He stressed that he will not accept imported government in Pakistan and called for street protests on Sunday evening.

The political uncertainty plaguing Pakistan was far from over on Friday after the Supreme Court no-balled Prime Minister Imran Khan's bid to sidestep the Opposition's determined move to oust him through a no-confidence vote with the embattled premier vowing to fight until the last ball. After the apex court handed down a landmark and unanimous verdict on Thursday night, the cricketer-turned-politician announced that he will address the nation once again Friday evening, ahead of the crucial session of the restored National Assembly where the no-trust vote will take place on the court's order

"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting, and tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball (sic)," the 69-year-old Khan tweeted. The cabinet meeting will discuss the current political situation in the country and hold a consultation over the foreign "threat letter", Geo News reported. Quoting sources, it said that important consultation will be done regarding the Official Secrets Act.

Meanwhile, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced that it will launch an agitation against the Supreme Court's decision, which struck down a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker on the rejection of a no-confidence motion against the premier and ordered restoration of the National Assembly. The party is also mulling resignations en masse of its lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted party sources as saying. Khan, who had lost majority in the lower house before the no-confidence motion was tabled last week, is expected to be defeated on the floor of the National Assembly on Saturday.

The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength. Khan's party has decided to hold protests against the new government at every platform, the report said. Khan, who now faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion, would lead the rallies, the report said. The apex court also declared the advice by the Prime Minister to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly as unconstitutional."

The court ordered the Speaker of the National Assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote. It ordered the election of the new prime minister if the no-confidence motion succeeded. Commenting on the decision of the Supreme Court, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that this unfortunate decision has greatly aggravated the political crisis in Pakistan. "This unfortunate decision has exacerbated the political crisis in Pakistan. Immediate elections could have brought stability to the country. Unfortunately, the importance of the people has been overlooked. Let's see how things go now," he said on Twitter.

The report said that the ruling party is also considering approaching the courts to have a commission constituted to probe the foreign conspiracy against its government. The ruling party has decided to reach out to the masses. The new government would be pressured, through public opinion, to undertake electoral reforms and hold fresh general elections, it said. If the potential government forges cases against them or makes an arrest, then it will be responded with stern protests, the report quoted the sources as saying.

