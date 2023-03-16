Hyderabad: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in the Kermadec Islands region, located north of New Zealand, on Thursday morning, according to a USGS statement released at 6.40 am. A little later at 6.55 am, another quake of magnitude 7 struck the uninhabited islands of New Zealand, according to a statement by USGS.

The first quake was reported at a depth of 10 km and hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, said one of the warnings issued by the agency in case of high-intensity quakes.

"There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands. Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone. For more info about tsunami preparedness go to", the National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to the emergency preparation landing page.

"There is no tsunami threat to Australia", a tweet put out by the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia said. A similar statement was issued by the USGS as well.

New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as it is seated on the edges of two major tectonic plates – the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate. It is also located on the edge of an intense seismic activity zone also known as the 'Ring of Fire'. Every year, New Zealand is shaken by several thousands of earthquakes, according to the Country's seismology monitoring department. It says most of the quakes are too small to feel, however, some earthquakes do generate enough shakes that cause significant damage to the infrastructure and life.