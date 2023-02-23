Murghob (Tajikistan) : An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred 67km West of Murghob in Tajikistan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 20.5 km, was felt at 00:37:40 (UTC). "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan," USGS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region. It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is remote and lightly populated.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.(ANI)