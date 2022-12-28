New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will pay official visits to the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) and Austria from 29 December 2022 to 03 January 2023. The EAM will be in Cyprus from 29-31 December. This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Cyprus.

During his visit, EAM will meet with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs and call on Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives. Jaishankar will address the business and investment community of RoC, apart from an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

In Austria, he will meet the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg. This will be the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years and takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Also read: Look Back 2022: India emerges as voice of Global South amid Ukraine conflict, COVID-inflicted crises

Minister Schallenberg visited India in March 2022. The two Ministers have met thrice this year on the margins of international gatherings (Munich, Bratislava and New York). During his visit, the EAM will call on the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Austria. Separately, EAM will meet with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In Austria, EAM will also meet the Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský; Slovak Republic, Rastislav Káčer, along with Austrian Federal Minister Schallenberg in the Slavkov format. Discussions are expected to focus on regional and global issues.