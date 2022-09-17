New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will be visiting the US from September 18-28.

During his visit to New York from 18 to 24 September, EAM will be leading the India delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of UNGA, the MEA said on Saturday. The theme of the 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

In line with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, EAM will be hosting a ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participate in the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council. To commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, EAM would address a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on September 24, which would highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation.

The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator. During the visit, EAM would also participate in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India – Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM, and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE, and India-Indonesia-Australia. He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others.

The EAM's address at the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for the forenoon of September 24. During the visit, EAM will also be meeting with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and the 77th PGA Csaba Korosi.

Upon completion of the 77th UNGA-related engagements, EAM will visit Washington DC from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the U.S. Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T, and interaction with the Indian Diaspora.

EAM's visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership.