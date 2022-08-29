New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his visiting Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, covering a range of key issues including bilateral cooperation. Shahid, who is also President of the UN General Assembly, arrived here on Sunday.

After the talks, Jaishankar said India's 'Neighbourhood First' and Maldives' 'India First' policies complement each other. "Glad to meet FM of Maldives and UNGA President @abdulla_shahid. Congratulated him on the achievements of his UNGA Presidency. Working together to advance our special relationship. India's Neighbourhood First and Maldives' India First policies complement each other," he tweeted.

On his part, Shahid said the discussions touched upon the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism. "Always good to meet H.E. @DrSJaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. Our discussions touched on the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism," he tweeted.

The visiting foreign minister also thanked India for its strong support to his presidency of the UNGA. Shahid also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "Happy to welcome President of UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of Maldives, H.E Abdulla Shahid to India. His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, has universal appeal," Dhankhar tweeted.

"We are confident that his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with Maldives," he added. The Maldivian foreign minister's visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's trip to New Delhi. During Solih's visit, the two sides inked six agreements to expand overall cooperation in a range of areas such as cyber security, housing and disaster management. The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall ties between the two countries, including in the areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

On 28 August, Maldivian FM called on Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar who congratulated him for his exemplary leadership of the UN General Assembly, especially in wake of the COVID19 pandemic and ongoing international conflicts.

During the meeting, PGA acknowledged the important role played by India at the United Nations, including at the UN Security Council, where he termed it a "source of pride” for not only South Asia but all peace-loving democracies. Acknowledging India’s pivotal role during the post-pandemic recovery phase, PGA underscored that India had proven to be the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the world.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had also called on the President of the General Assembly and briefed him on India’s priorities in the upcoming session of the UNGA, as well as, during India’s remaining tenure at the UN Security Council. Abdulla Shahid’s visit further strengthens India’s multifaceted partnership with the Maldives, which occupies a central place in India’s "Neighbourhood First” policy.