New Delhi : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu and the people of the country on their National Day. Jaishankar tweeted, "Warm greetings to FM @UrmasReinsalu and the Government and people of Estonia on the occasion of their National Day. Our growing partnership with its focus on digital cooperation holds much promise."

Earlier in September, S Jaishankar met Urmas Reinsalu on the third day of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Jaishankar and Reinsalu discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two nations after India opened its Embassy in Estonia.

"Good to meet FM of Estonia @UrmasReinsalu during #UNGA day 3. Discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation following opening of our Embassy. Also exchanged views on developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar said in a tweet. The decision to open the Indian Mission in Estonia was taken by the Union Cabinet in 2021 to strengthen ties.

The decision had been awaited since 2013, when Estonia set up its embassy in Delhi, while India dealt with it through its embassy in neighbouring Finland. From 1918 to 1920, Estonia was caught in the War of Independence against Soviet Russia and on 24th February 1918 it declared statehood, which is commemorated as its National Day. (ANI)

