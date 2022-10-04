Dubai (UAE) : A new Hindu temple constructed in Jebel Ali in Dubai is set to open on Tuesday, one day ahead of the Dussehra festival. Khaleej Times reported that the temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE.

The temple's foundation was laid in February 2020 and the inauguration fulfils a decades-long Indian dream of having a place of worship in the area.