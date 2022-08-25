Chandigarh: After forcing a Pakistani drone to return in the wee hours of Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered drugs, pistol and ammunition from near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.BSF Deputy Inspector General Prabhakar Joshi said that the force recovered three packets containing 3.03 kg of drugs suspected to be heroin, one Chinese-made 30 mm mouser, and one magazine.

The contraband was hidden in the large growth of elephantine grass near border pillar No. 29/09, which was recovered by a BSF patrolling party led by Deputy Commandant Jaipal Singh. Sources said the recovery was made at around 7 pm on Thursday near BSF's border outpost KP Jattan. The BSF has lodged an FIR with the police but no arrests have been made so far. Earlier in the day, the BSF and police carried out a search operation following an intrusion bid by a Pakistani drone, which was forced by BSF to return but nothing objectionable was recovered. (IANS)