Monterey Park (California): Investigators searching for a motive in the largest mass shooting in Los Angeles County history say a search of the suspected gunman's home discovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence he was manufacturing gun silencers. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators have not yet established Huu Can Tran's motive in the massacre during a celebration of Lunar New Year at a Monterey Park dance hall.

“What drove a mad man to do this? We don’t know, but we intend to find out,” Luna said. The 72-year-old Tran fired 42 rounds at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and nine wounded. Tran then drove to another nearby dance hall where Brandon Tsay, who works at the establishment started by his grandparents, wrested a weapon away from him and saved “countless lives,” Luna said.

“He's the hero that disarmed the suspect,” Luna said. “What a brave man he is.” Tsay took a 9 mm semi-automatic assault weapon from Tran at the Lai Lai Ballroom, Luna said. Tran was later found dead in his van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had a previous conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm in 1990 and otherwise a limited criminal history, Luna said. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said it was the deadliest mass shooting in LA County. (AP)