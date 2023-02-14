Hyderabad: In a unique Valentine's Day Celebration, a couple entered the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving the rare romantic feat of the longest underwater kiss ever. Freedivers Beth Neale (40) from South Africa and Miles Cloutier (33) from Canada smooched for 4 minutes and 6 seconds to set the record for the longest underwater kiss.

The two locked lips at LUX South Ari Atoll resort in Maldives on February 4, 2023, however, the award was announced by the Guinness World Record on Valentine's Day. The previous record of 3 minutes and 24 seconds was set 13 years ago at an Italian spinoff of the Guinness World Records. Although the couple are both professional divers, they faced difficulties in achieving the goal.

"These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean," wrote Guinness World Records on Twitter while sharing the video of the unique smooch.

Also read: Tiny California mouse wins Guinness award for longevity

Neale admitted that "three days before the record I could just not hold my breath" and Cloutier stated, "We couldn't even reach the existing record- we weren't even close." After finally reaching the four-minute mark, the onlookers erupted in applause. Neale and Cloutier, who have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve, celebrated the day with love and an incredible milestone.

Neale is a four-time South African freediving champion and has set a number of South African national freediving records and African continental records. The couple has been together for nearly five years after meeting in Bermuda through a shared love for ocean conservation.