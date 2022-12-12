Kabul: A hotel in Afghanistan's Kabul frequented by Chinese business visitors was under attack on Monday as a loud blast and gunfire were reported from the establishment. Three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's spokesman.

A video shared by a local journalist on Twitter, however, showed fire and plumes of black smoke coming out of the hotel. Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the attack lasted several hours. He said a “clean-up” operation was ongoing.

Loud blast, shots fired near guest house frequented by Chinese in Kabul

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

A resident of the Shar-e Naw neighborhood where the attack happened told The Associated Press that he heard explosions and then several gunshots. He spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from Taliban officials.

Taliban forces rushed to the area and blocked all roads leading to the site, he said. Another resident in the Shar-e Naw neighborhood told the AP that a gun battle was still going on. He said he and his family were staying inside their home about three blocks away from the attack site. He also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. (With AP inputs)