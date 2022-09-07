New Delhi: With reports claiming China has been wooing Buddhists in Nepal for their safe repatriation to Tibet, experts in India see it as an alarm bell for New Delhi. Professor SD Muni, India's former ambassador and special envoy, said that the development is likely to impact New Delhi.

With China's iron grip over Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), Beijing in the last few years has been supporting Panchen Lama as the successor of XIV Dalai Lama which would be the final nail in the coffin. From India's perspective, the primary question that stems from it is how would it impact India's security concerns at a time when Indo-Sino relations have been facing their biggest low.

Commenting on this development, Prof Muni said that "Chinese have been supporting Panchen Lama as the successor of XIV Dalai Lama while another Lama supported by India is in Washington." "This development no doubt has a direct link with New Delhi. Because we're keeping Dalai Lama with us. And we would not want the Chinese to decide about the successor of XIV Dalai Lama", he said.

On the Chinese giving primacy to Panchen Lama amidst reports signaling they have been making deep inroads over deciding the successor of Dalai lama, Muni said, "The Chinese have been supporting Panchen Lama and it is a known fact. Meanwhile, we're also supporting another Lama who has now gone to Washington and is not coming to us. So at this point in time, it seems that such developments are likely to put New Delhi into a tumultuous situation."

On Chinese making claims in Nepal that Nepalese Buddhists would be repatriated to their native state of Tibet, the former ambassador said: "China wants to have complete control over Tibet. So such reports are in line with that. Looking at the current geopolitical environment, New Delhi has been taking steps carefully but the Chinese threat in our neighborhood looms over us."

It is pertinent to note here that Army Chief Manoj Pandey is also in Nepal for a five-day official visit during which he will hold extensive talks with the country's top civil and military leadership and bolster defence ties between the two neighbouring countries.