Beijing: China on Friday downplayed the report that its scientists have withheld cooperation with their Russian counterparts after the Ukraine crisis, saying the bilateral collaboration in science and technology has been gaining momentum and has immense potential. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation was successfully held from 2020 to 2021, during which over 1,000 innovative cooperation and exchange activities were held, delivering fruitful results.

This has opened new ground for future cooperation and testified to the immense potential and broad prospects of bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, he said. Zhao's remarks came in response to a claim made by Alexander Sergeev, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS). Sergeev said the Chinese partners of the RAS put cooperation with the academy "on hold", freezing the development of previously discussed projects, according to Russia's state-run Tass news agency. During the International Scientific and Practical Conference titled Digital International Relations 2022' held at Russia's MGIMO University, he said the situation had been going on for more than a month, coinciding with Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"If we talk about the southern or eastern directions, unfortunately, I can say directly that our Chinese scientific colleagues have also pressed the pause [button], and over the past month we have not been able to enter into serious discussions, despite the fact that we had excellent cooperation along with regular communication," Sergeev said. Asked for his reaction at a media briefing here on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao did not deny the charge but played it down, saying there is immense potential and broad prospects.

To our knowledge, cooperation in science and technology, as an important part of China-Russia practical cooperation, has been gaining momentum in recent years, Zhao said. Sergeev's allegation is the first sign of China showing signs of wariness over the continued Russian offensive, amid the growing allegations of genocide in Ukrainian town of Bucha and other places by the withdrawing Russian soldiers. Beijing has been studiously standing by Moscow, declining to term Russia's military action against Ukraine as an invasion.

