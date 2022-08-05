China sanctions US House Speaker Pelosi for visit to Taiwan
Beijing: China has announced unspecified sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Friday that Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims. (AP)
