NEW DELHI: China on Monday suffered a major setback in its plans to construct a security-cum-economic bloc comprising ten island nations of the southern Pacific region with an apparent consensus among the small countries not to take sides in an increasingly growing confrontation between the US-led bloc and a China-Russia axis.

On the other hand, there was a lack of consensus among the island nations on the key question of whether to join or not to join China’s “Common Development Vision” (CDV) with most of them keen on maintaining a balance in their ties to both China and US. On the outcome of a meeting with the visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Fijian PM Voreqe Bainimarama said during a press conference on Monday: “As always, we put consensus first among our countries throughout any discussion on new regional agreements.”

Prioritising other issues including climate change, Bainimarama added: “Geopolitical point-scoring means less than little to anyone whose community is slipping beneath the rising seas, whose job is being lost to the pandemic, or whose family is impacted by the rapid rise in the price of commodities.”

At the same time, the Fijian PM tweeted on Monday: “The Pacific needs genuine partners, not superpowers that are super-focussed on power. At an excellent meeting with Minister Wang Yi, I've sought a stronger Chinese commitment to keep 1.5 alive, end illegal fishing, protect the #BluePacific's ocean, and expand Fijian exports.”

Exacerbated by the ongoing conflict enveloping Ukraine and with battle-lines being sharply drawn between the US-led bloc and the China-Russia axis, the islands of the Southern Pacific have suddenly become the cynosure of global attention as the foreign ministers of China and Australia wooed and cajoled the tiny island nations to join their respective sides.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi laid out his CDV plan during the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Monday during his official visit to Fijian capital Suva where he landed on Thursday (May 26). On Tuesday, Wang is slated to visit Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Tonga. In an interesting coincidence, it was on the same day on Thursday (May 26) that Australian foreign minister Penny Wong also landed in Fiji for a two-day visit in an obvious effort to woo the island nation. She met both the Bainimarama and Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretary-General Henry Puna.

China had already sent a draft of the CDV proposal to the ten island nations ahead of Wang’s visit. The plan had suggested sweeping measures such as training the local police forces, joint cyber-security measures, closer political relationships, marine mapping, and enhanced access to natural resources besides a free trade area. If China had succeeded in getting the island nations to agree to its plan, US’ fledgling Indo-Pacific policy would have been severely jolted.

While the Solomon Islands has already inked a deal with China which will allow the latter’s naval ships to develop and use the facilities in the island, China was keen to include Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, Cook Islands, Niue, and the Federated States of Micronesia under the CVP plan. China’s move followed the abrupt launch of the ambitious US-helmed IPMDA (Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness) and the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity) during the ‘Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ or ‘Quad’ meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday (May 24). Both these plans are understood to be moves to counter an increasingly assertive China.

