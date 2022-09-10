London: King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live. Gun salutes were fired across Britain for new King Charles III.

Charles III said he was 'deeply aware' of 'duties and 'heavy responsibilities of sovereignty'. The 73-year-old head of state told the Accession Council of senior political and religious advisers that he would strive to follow the "inspiring example" of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday aged 96.

He also declared that the day of his mother’s funeral will be a public holiday. Charles approved the decision during his formal accession ceremony. The date of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has not been announced but is expected to be around Sept, 19. This will be the second extra public holiday for Britons this year — a holiday was declared in early June for celebration's to mark Elizabeth's platinum jubilee, for 70 years on the throne.

Charles III automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony was a key constitutional step in introducing the new monarch to the country. The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, was attended by the Accession Council, made up of senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.

They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king later joined them for a series of oaths and declarations. It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne. Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion. She gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service, King Charles III," King Charles III said. William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales. After the ceremony, an official read the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace.

It will also be read out in the medieval City of London and at other locations across the U.K. Two days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following an unprecedented 70 years on the throne, people still came in their thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London.

The scene was repeated at other royal residences across the U.K. and at British embassies around the world. Charles looked to both the past — noting his mother’s unwavering “dedication and devotion as sovereign” — and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy while signaling that his will be a 21st-century monarchy.

He reflected on how the country had changed dramatically during the queen’s reign into a society “of many cultures and many faiths,” and pledged to serve people in Britain and the 14 other countries where he is king “whatever may be your background or beliefs.”

He also tried to overcome a reputation for aloofness in his first hours as monarch, spending time shaking hands with some of the thousands who came to leave flowers and pay tribute to the queen at the gates of Buckingham Palace. He was greeted with shouts of “Well done, Charlie!” and “God save the king!” One woman gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Britain is holding a period of mourning for the queen, with days of carefully choreographed ceremonies marking the death of the only monarch most people have ever known. In the next few days the queen’s body will be brought from Balmoral, first to Edinburgh and then to London, where she will lie in state before a funeral at Westminster Abbey, expected around Sept. 19.