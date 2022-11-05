Moscow: A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people.

Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun. Emergency officials say a fire in a cafe has killed 15 people in a city north of Moscow, reports AP. (PTI)

