Zagreb : A Poland-registered bus skidded from a highway in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, police said. Croatian police said on Twitter that in the skidding of a bus with Polish license plates, according to initial information from the field, 11 people died and several were injured".

The accident happened at 5:40 am local time (3:40 am GMT) some 50 km (30 miles) north of Croatia's capital, Zagreb, on the A-4 highway, which is busy during the peak of the tourist season. Rescue teams were sent to the location of the accident, Croatian media reported. No other details were immediately available. (AP)

