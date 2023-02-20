London: A British-Pakistani man, who imported heroin with a potential street value of 22 million pounds into the UK hidden in boxes of plastic carrier bags from Pakistan in a sophisticated smuggling operation was jailed for 20 years, officials said. Arfan Mirza, 42, from Birmingham was investigated by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) after two drugs consignments were intercepted at the Heathrow Airport in February 2020.

He was arrested for conspiring to import controlled substances into the UK. Analysts at the NCA believe Mirza imported 220 kg of heroin between March 2019 and February 2020, with a potential street value of GBP 22 million. Mirza concocted a determined and sophisticated plot to smuggle huge quantities of this dangerous class A [banned] drug into the UK, starting with dummy deliveries in an attempt to ensure his efforts would be successful, NCA Operations Manager Rick Mackenzie.

At various points in his trial, Mirza has belligerently insisted this was a victimless crime, but importations like these fuel the criminal exploitation of young people through county lines as well as gang-related violence impacting communities in the UK. The NCA works relentlessly in the UK and around the world to protect the public from serious and organised crimes, he said. Mirza was convicted following a seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on Friday.

During the trial, Mirza admitted his involvement in the offences and also admitted to collecting the drugs and then forwarding them on to others involved in the supply chain. The NCA noted how Judge Heidi Kubik described Mirza as head of the drugs operation in the UK and said he played a pivotal role in the success of the illegal activities. She also described his lack of remorse and said Mirza only provided a self-serving account into how he became involved.

The consignments, listed as containing shopping bags from Pakistan, were inspected by UK Border Force officers. NCA officers said they probed Mirza's phone data and business records held by courier companies. They discovered he was behind the operation in which 30 similar consignments, as well as bringing in others to accept deliveries at their addresses. Thanks to the brilliant work by Border Force Officers at Heathrow, these dangerous drugs were stopped from infiltrating our communities, said Katherine Wilson, Regional Director Border Force Heathrow.

This seizure, and others like it, highlight our determination to tackle the illegal drug trade and together with the NCA and partners, we will continue to protect our borders from those who seek to cause harm, she said. The court heard how videos found on Mirza's phone showed him handling the drugs and testing the purity of the heroin.

A search of his home produced parts of the carrier bags which had been used as a cover load as well as mobile phones and SIM cards, the numbers of which could be linked to contact details on the consignments. In subsequent interviews with NCA officers, Mirza claimed an unknown person agreed to reduce his gambling debts by GBP 1,000 if he allowed a parcel to be delivered to his house. (PTI)

