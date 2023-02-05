New Delhi: A bomb blast at Pakistan Quetta-Sibi national highway in the Bolan district on Sunday has left multiple people injured. The blast took place in a highly secured area near the police headquarters.

"Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match," the Balochistan Post tweeted.