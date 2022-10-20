London (UK) : In yet another blow to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Wednesday tendered her resignation, it is alleged that Chief Whip Wendy Morton resigned.

There had been suggestions that the government's chief whip Wendy Morton had resigned, along with her deputy, Craig Whittaker, reported Sky News. But Number 10 later stated that both remained in their posts.", "Morton is responsible for enforcing party discipline, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills in the West Midlands since 2015, she was appointed to the position by Truss just six weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a Labour motion that would have forced a vote on a bill to ban fracking has been defeated amid farcical scenes in the House of Commons, reported Sky News. Politicians have claimed Conservative MPs were being manhandled and bullied into voting with the government to oppose a ban, counter to what their party manifesto said in 2019.

Tory whips initially stated the vote on whether to allocate Commons time to consider legislation to stop shale gas extraction was being treated as a confidence motion in Liz Truss's embattled government. But after a series of Tory MPs signalled they would not take part in the vote, climate minister Graham Stuart caused confusion by telling the Commons: \"Quite clearly this is not a confidence vote.

The dramatic scenes come as Truss fights for her political survival following the sacking of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday and the axing of the majority of the government's mini-budget on Monday by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt. The turmoil continued on Wednesday as the now former home secretary Suella Braverman announced her shocked resignation and took aim at the PM in her departure letter.

Truss on Wednesday appointed Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps as the new Home Secretary after the departure of Suella Braverman earlier today. The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @grantshapps has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice, UK Prime Minister's office said in a tweet. (ANI)