Washington: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) received his second COVID-19 booster shot. "My second booster didn't hurt a bit. If you're 50 and older or immunocompromised, get your second booster as soon as you're eligible," Biden wrote in a tweet.

Biden announced the launch of COVID.gov, saying a one-stop shop where anyone in America can find what they need to navigate the virus. Biden also urged lawmakers to secure more funding for his administration's COVID-19 response and warned of severe consequences for the nation if Congress doesn't authorize the money, according to CNN.

"This isn't partisan, it's medicine," Biden said in a speech from the White House while urging Congress to act "immediately." Biden said without the new funding, the US will not be able to sustain its current testing capacity beyond June and that by the fall it will not have enough vaccine supply to provide booster shots to all who are eligible, CNN reported.

"Even worse, if we need a different vaccine for the future to combat a new variant, we're not going to have enough money to purchase it. We cannot allow that to happen," Biden said. The US Food and Drug Administration said Americans 50 and older who received their first booster shot at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, CNN reported.

The White House earlier said that Biden Administration has worked over the past 14 months to set up over 90,000 vaccination sites, make more than 400 million high-quality masks available for free, send free tests to peoples' homes, and stand up new test-to-treat sites where people can get tested and receive life-saving antivirals all in one place. Referring to the ease of access provided by the website the press release said, "Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools, as well as receive the latest CDC data on the level of COVID-19 in their community."

Biden received his first COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the White House on September 27, 2021. Biden got a third Pfizer dose after booster doses were approved by federal health officials. Moreover, Biden received his first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January.

ANI