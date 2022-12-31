New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden expressed condolences over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. "Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," he wrote on Twitter.

Several world leaders on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 100. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Messages of condolence for Modi, who is highly popular in the United States, poured in from across the country. "Our sincere condolences at the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi, mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi," tweeted US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). Heartfelt condolences and prayers on loss of your beloved mother @narendramodi May her soul RIP, tweeted USISPF president Mukesh Aghi

Popular African-American singer Maty Millben offered her deepest condolences to the prime minister. My deepest condolences to you and your family, Your Excellency @narendramodi, she tweeted. Your mother's great legacy now lives on in you, and in every soul you touch in India and across the world. You are in my fervent prayers, Millben tweeted.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was one of the first world leaders to offer condolences to PM Narendra Modi over the passing away of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Kishida tweeted, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also expressed sadness over the death of PM Modi's mother. In a tweet, Nepal PM stated, "I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present at the ceremony. PM Modi who reached Gujarat Friday morning first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity."