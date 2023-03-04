Washington: US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met privately in the Oval Office for more than an hour on Friday after declaring themselves in "lockstep" on maintaining pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Even their top advisers were left out of the conversation. When the meeting ended, Biden and Scholz walked across the hall to the Roosevelt Room, where the American and German officials had been mingling.

Biden joked that the two leaders had solved all the world's problems by themselves, according to a senior administration official, who requested anonymity to describe the closed-door discussions. If any agreements were reached or plans made, the White House was not saying. The official readout of the meeting provided little additional detail, except to say the two leaders discussed the war and "exchanged perspectives on other global issues".

The conversation came at a delicate moment in the conflict. Ukraine and Russia are preparing for spring offensives, meaning a steady flow of Western weapons will be important for Kyiv's success on the battlefield. However, there are fresh concerns that public support for ongoing military assistance may be waning.

In addition, US officials have warned that China could step off the sidelines and begin providing ammunition to Moscow, a decision that would change the trajectory of the war by allowing Russia to replenish its depleted stockpiles. China is Germany's top trading partner, and European nations have generally been more cautious than the United States in taking a hard line with Beijing.

However, there are signs that may be shifting as global rivalries grow more tense. In a speech to the German parliament on Thursday, Scholz called on China to "use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia".

During brief public remarks on Friday, Scholz said Western allies would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes". "This is a very, very important year because of the dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia invading Ukraine," he said. Biden thanked Germany for providing "critical military support".

"And I would argue, beyond the military support, the moral support you have given Ukrainians has been profound," he said. Biden said, "Together, we worked lockstep to supply critical security assistance to Ukraine," and Scholz also described the US-German effort as "lockstep".

The White House announced USD 400 million more in US assistance as their meeting began. The US and Germany have worked closely together to supply Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance. But there has also been friction over issues such as providing tanks and Washington has occasionally grown frustrated with Berlin's hesitance.

Scholz last visited the White House a little more than a year ago, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. Unlike formal state visits, such as when French President Emmanuel Macron came to Washington last year, there was no pomp and ceremony. Scholz's trip lacked the customary press conference where the two leaders take questions from reporters representing both countries. John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, described it as a "true working visit between these two leaders".(AP) (This story was published from an autogenerated syndicated feed and not edited by ETV Bharat staff)