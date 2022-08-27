Minsk: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country had converted Sukhhoi Su-24 fighter jets so they could carry nuclear arms.The aircraft were converted as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko said in Minsk on Friday, according to state news agency Belta."Everything is ready!" Lukashenko said. The country is now able to respond to threats in a variety of ways in the face of growing tensions with the West, he said.

The US, as part of NATO, is currently moving military technology to Eastern Europe as well, dpa news agency quoted the President as saying."They should understand that no helicopters, planes will save them if they continue their confrontation course," he said. Lukashenko had repeatedly claimed that Poland and other states were a threat to Belarus. There is no evidence of this, however.

Belarus supports Russia in its war against Ukraine, among other things, by providing military bases from which attacks are also carried out on the neighbouring country. Economically, the former Soviet Republic is dependent on Russia. (IANS)