New Delhi: Slamming the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Member of Parliament (MP) Robert John Blackman said that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is not an extension of the British government.

He was highlighting the fact that the British government does not endorse the views and opinions reflected in the two-part documentary - 'India: the Modi Question', which examined the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

"The so-called documentary which is more of a propaganda video, if you like in a two-part series... (was) disgraceful piece of shoddy journalism with an attack on Narendra Modi, both in his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then his time as Prime Minister....(was) completely full of innuendos," the British MP said.

"I think it is extremely regrettable because it would seem as if there was some sort of agenda of BBC to disrupt UK-India relations," said Blackman adding that the one thing he agreed with in the propaganda video was the final comments that said that Narendra Modi and the BJP government will probably be re-elected next time and the time after that.

Noting that the British government regards India as a strong friend and a strong ally, the UK MP said that India has done a remarkable job under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in transforming the economy and the country is on track to becoming the leading economy of the world.

"We are two countries with a shared past and tremendous future ahead of us and we are at the moment negotiating what could be an incredible free trade deal, which would benefit India and the United Kingdom. So, anything that disrupts that is extremely regrettable, particularly when it's with our foundation," Blackman added. (With ANI inputs)