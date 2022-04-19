Ahmedabad: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, who is on a seven-day official visit to India recalled on Tuesday the use of Indian traditional medicines in his country. He asserted that Ayurveda is officially recognised in Mauritius. Jugnauth was present as the chief guest in the groundbreaking ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of WHO chief Dr Tedros.

The Global Centre will compile evidence and data for the formulation of policies, standards and regulatory frameworks for safe, cost-effective use of traditional medicines, said Jugnauth at the inauguration ceremony. The Prime Minister of Mauritius also thanked PM Modi for associating with Mauritius on the occasion. He highlighted the importance of the indigenous medical system and herbal products in various cultures.

The Mauritius PM said that there could not have been a more opportune time than now for the establishment of the centre. He underlined the personal contribution of time by Prime Minister Modi in taking leadership in the establishment of the Centre. “We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people for this generous contribution," said Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. He also gave details of legislative recognition of Ayurveda in Mauritius since 1989 and thanked Gujarat for providing scholarships to students from Mauritius for studying Ayurvedic medicine in Jamnagar.

Later, Modi and Jugnauth took part in a roadshow here on Tuesday evening after arrival at the Ahmedabad airport. The two travelled in separate vehicles as people lined up on both sides of the road. The two-headed for the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after taking part in the roadshow. Modi's cavalcade passed first, followed by cars in the Mauritian prime minister's convoy, officials said. Modi, seated in a closed car, was seen waving at the people.

To accord a grand welcome to Modi and Jugnauth, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had erected 30 stages along the two-kilometre route from the Airport circle to Indira Bridge on the outskirts of the city, it said in a release. Artists performed traditional dances on these makeshift stages. Earlier in the day, prime minister Modi addressed women, dairy farmers, after inaugurating a newly built milk processing plant of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Mauritius PM is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation. The visiting dignitary will also participate in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on 20 April, along with Prime Minister Modi. Apart from official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Mauritius is also slated to visit Varanasi during the visit, the MEA said.

India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture and heritage. The visit is expected to further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties.

READ: 'Wellness ultimate goal': PM Modi inaugurates WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat