New Delhi: Australia condemned the vandalization of a Hindu temple engraved with anti-India graffiti in Melbourne's Albert Park on Monday and said that the country won't tolerate hate speech or violence, Australian High Commissioner to India said.

"I am gravely concerned by the mindless vandalism of Hindu temples in Victoria. Australia does not tolerate hate speech or violence and Australian authorities are investigating," Barry O'Farrell said in a statement given to media on the mail. He also recalled Australia's Foreign Minister and said, "the Indian diaspora are valued and important contributors to our vibrant and resilient multicultural society."

Farell also said that Australia values diversity and inclusion and also respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest, and supports the non-violent expression of views.

The Australian Government will continue to work closely with faith leaders to promote community harmony, he added. It is pertinent to mention that this is the third time the temple in Australia has been vandalized. The vandalization of the temple, Hare Krishna Temple comes days after Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised.

The management of Melbourne's International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple also known as the Hare Krishna Temple found the temple walls vandalised with anti-India graffiti in the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking to The Australia Today, Bhakta Das, Director of Communication for ISKCON temple said that they were "shocked" by the disregard for respect for the place of worship and added that they have filed the complaint with Victoria Police. "We are shocked and outraged with this blatant disregard for respect for the place of worship," Das said.

Earlier, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti. The act came to notice on January 16 after temple devotees came for 'darshan' amid the three-day long "Thai Pongal" festival which is being celebrated by Australia's Tamil Hindu community.

On January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, The Australia Today reported. Patel, an onlooker who does not want to reveal his first name told The Australia Today, shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site on Thursday. (ANI)